Pacers' Monta Ellis: Plays only 14 minutes, goes 0-of-6 from field

Ellis (ankle) provided no points (0-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and one rebound across 14 minutes in Thursday's 109-103 win over the Timberwolves.

Ellis was listed as probable heading into Thursday with the sore left ankle, but the injury may have been more limiting than that designation let on. The veteran guard has gone just 1-of-12 from the field over the last two games, and recorded more turnovers (two) than any other statistic during his 14 minutes Thursday. The Pacers will finish off a back-to-back set Friday against the Kings, and given his recent performance, it wouldn't be surprising if Ellis' playing time was restricted again, or if he was held out of the contest entirely to recover from the lingering injury.