Pacers' Monta Ellis: Pours in 15 points off bench in Saturday loss
Ellis poured in 15 points (6-10 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and added four rebounds, one assist and two steals over 33 minutes in Saturday's 109-100 loss to the Jazz.
The veteran guard posted only his third double-digit scoring effort in the last nine games, and his second-best scoring total since Nov. 23. Ellis notably saw his highest minutes total since Dec. 4, but his contributions continue to fluctuate wildly in his bench role, with one one-point outing and a trio of two-point efforts in the last seven contests.
