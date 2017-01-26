Pacers' Monta Ellis: Probable Thursday with ankle soreness

Ellis is listed as probable Thursday against the Wolves due to a sore left ankle.

Ellis logged 24 minutes Monday against the Knicks, and has averaged 27.5 minutes over his last four games. It's unclear if he tweaked the ankle in that matchup, or in practice later in the week, but it currently doesn't sound like the ailment will force him to miss any time. The worst-case scenario would be some type of minutes restriction with a back-to-back set on the horizon.