Pacers' Monta Ellis: Remains out Thurday
Ellis (groin) will not play Thursday against the Celtics.
As expected, Ellis will remain out of action, marking his seventh consecutive absence due to a strained groin. The veteran noted earlier in the week that he's yet to return to full speed work, so it's difficult to gauge when, exactly, he'll be back in action. His next chance to play will come Monday against Chicago.
