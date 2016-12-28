Pacers' Monta Ellis: Restricted to 20 minutes Wednesday

Ellis (groin) is expected to be restricted to around 20 minutes off the bench Wednesday against the Wizards, Nate Taylor of the Indianapolis Star reports.

Ellis has been sidelined since Dec. 10 with a groin injury and coach Nate McMillan already noted that the Pacers planned on easing him back into the action after an extended absence. He'll come off the bench for at least a few games and it looks as if Ellis will also have his minutes limited. That said, it may be wise to temper expectations for Ellis until he's on a full workload. Look for Glenn Robinson III to remain in the starting lineup and to get the bulk of the shooting guard minutes.