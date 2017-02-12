Pacers' Monta Ellis: Scores 18 off bench Saturday

Ellis scored 18 points (7-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT) while adding four rebounds, two blocks and an assist in 32 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 116-100 loss to the Bucks.

Paul George had an uncharacteristically quiet night, so Pacers coach Nate McMillan went with a smaller lineup for most of the game in an effort to generate some offense. Ellis was the main beneficiary, playing more than 30 minutes for the first time in 11 games. He's only scored in double digits twice during that stretch, but both performances have come in the last three games. He'll need to stay hot if he wants to hang onto this increased court time, however.