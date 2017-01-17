Pacers' Monta Ellis: Scores just two in win vs. Pelicans

Ellis tallied two points (1-2 FG), four assists, one rebound, one steal and one block across 19 minutes during a 98-95 win over the Pelicans on Monday.

Ellis has seen a reduced role lately and he only took two shots in the victory against New Orleans. Over the last five games, Ellis is averaging just 21.6 minutes per game, a drop from his season average of 28.4 minutes per game. He has only scored in double figures twice over the past eight games, so his value is trending downward.