Pacers' Monta Ellis: Scores just two in win vs. Pelicans
Ellis tallied two points (1-2 FG), four assists, one rebound, one steal and one block across 19 minutes during a 98-95 win over the Pelicans on Monday.
Ellis has seen a reduced role lately and he only took two shots in the victory against New Orleans. Over the last five games, Ellis is averaging just 21.6 minutes per game, a drop from his season average of 28.4 minutes per game. He has only scored in double figures twice over the past eight games, so his value is trending downward.
More News
-
Pacers' Monta Ellis: No longer on minutes restriction•
-
Pacers' Monta Ellis: Expected to stick in bench role for time being•
-
Pacers' Monta Ellis: Available Sunday•
-
Pacers' Monta Ellis: Questionable Sunday with sprained ankle•
-
Pacers' Monta Ellis: Plays 13 minutes Friday•
-
Pacers' Monta Ellis: Restricted to 20 minutes Wednesday•