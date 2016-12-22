Pacers' Monta Ellis: To be reevaluated in two weeks

Ellis (groin) is expected to be out another two weeks before being reevaluated, Nate Taylor of the Indianapolis Star reports.

Ellis has already missed the last six games with a groin injury, but appears to be heading towards an extended absence, as he's now been ruled out for the next two weeks. That gives him a potential return around the second week of January, but Ellis isn't out of the clear on being sidelined even longer than that. Glenn Robinson should continue to start at shooting guard in his place, while C.J. Miles will play a bigger role off the bench in the backcourt.