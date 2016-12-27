Pacers' Monta Ellis: Upgraded to questionable

Ellis (groin) has been upgraded to questionable for Wednesday's game against the Wizards.

The Pacers announced on Dec. 22 that Ellis would likely be reevaluated in two weeks, but he's apparently made strides in recent days and will have a chance to get back on the court Wednesday night. That said, considering the initial timetable, it's unclear how strong Ellis' chances of playing actually are. The veteran has missed the last eight contests, enabling Glenn Robinson III to take on a more significant role.