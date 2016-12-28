Pacers' Monta Ellis: Will play off bench Wednesday

Ellis (groin) will be available off the bench Wednesday, Nate Taylor of the Indy Star reports.

Ellis will see his first action since Dec. 10, having been sidelined with a strained right groin for the past eight games. Coach Nate McMillan will bring Ellis off the bench initially, but the expectation is that he'll eventually recapture the starting shooting guard spot. For now, though, Glenn Robinson III will remain in the lineup. Expect Ellis' minutes to be monitored over the next two or three games as he works his way back into game shape.