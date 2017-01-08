Turner scored 13 points (6-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT) while adding 10 rebounds and two assists in 32 minutes during Saturday's 123-109 win over the Knicks.

After going the entire month of December without a double-double, Turner has started off the new year by posting three in four games, averaging 19.5 points, 11.0 boards, 2.0 blocks, 1.3 threes and 1.0 steals over that stretch. The Pacers have reeled off five straight wins to push themselves over .500 on the season, and the second-year center has been an integral part of their winning streak.