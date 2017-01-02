Turner scored 23 points (7-13 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 8-9 FT) while adding 12 rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block in 31 minutes during Sunday's 117-104 win over the Magic.

It was only his fifth double-double of the season and first in over a month, as Turner briefly re-discovered the form he flashed to begin the campaign. The second-year center still hasn't reached his ceiling, but he's already established himself as an important part of the Pacers' offense, scoring in double digits in 14 straight games.