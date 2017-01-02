Turner scored 23 points (7-13 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 8-9 FT) while adding 12 rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block in 31 minutes during Sunday's 117-104 win over the Magic.

It was only his fifth double-double of the season and first in over a month, as Turner briefly re-discovered the form he flashed to begin the campaign. The second-year center still hasn't reached his ceiling, but he's already established himself as an important part of the Pacers' offense, scoring in double digits in 14 straight games.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola