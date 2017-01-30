Turner scored 18 points (6-13 FG, 6-9 FT) while adding 10 rebounds, four blocks and three steals in 36 minutes during Sunday's 120-101 win over the Rockets.

It's just Turner's 10th double-double of the season, but six of them have come in 13 January contests, and the second-year center is now averaging 17.4 points, 8.2 boards, 1.8 blocks and 1.2 steals on the month. Not coincidentally, the Pacers are also 9-4 in January. While Turner still struggles to be a consistent producer on occasion, his development will be a big part of any second-half surge the team makes.