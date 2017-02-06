Coach Nate McMillan said he expects Turner (illness) to play in Monday's game against the Thunder, Nate Taylor of the Indianapolis Star reports.

Turner was held out of the team's shootaround on Monday morning with an illness, but after receiving treatment throughout the day, Turner is expected to play through the ailment. That said, barring any last second setbacks, Turner should remain with the starters. That means season-long owners should be able to keep him active, although in DFS contests, Turner may be a bit risky and likely a situation to avoid.