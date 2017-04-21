Turner finished with six points (3-12 FG, 0-3 3Pt), five rebounds, two blocks and two steals across 31 minutes in Thursday's 119-114 loss to the Cavaliers in Game 3 of the series.

The Pacers have desperately needed their secondary scoring threats to step up in order to have a shot at knocking off the Cavaliers in this series, but the second-year center hasn't been able to answer the bell. He's averaging just 7.7 points in 33.3 minutes per game through three games while shooting a woeful 32.4 percent from the field. It's unlikely that reserve center Kevin Seraphin will dramatically cut into Turner's playing time in Sunday's Game 4, but Turner hasn't inspired much confidence that he'll be able to get the better of his head-to-head matchup with Tristan Thompson.