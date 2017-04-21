Pacers' Myles Turner: Goes 3-for-12 from field in Game 3
Turner finished with six points (3-12 FG, 0-3 3Pt), five rebounds, two blocks and two steals across 31 minutes in Thursday's 119-114 loss to the Cavaliers in Game 3 of the series.
The Pacers have desperately needed their secondary scoring threats to step up in order to have a shot at knocking off the Cavaliers in this series, but the second-year center hasn't been able to answer the bell. He's averaging just 7.7 points in 33.3 minutes per game through three games while shooting a woeful 32.4 percent from the field. It's unlikely that reserve center Kevin Seraphin will dramatically cut into Turner's playing time in Sunday's Game 4, but Turner hasn't inspired much confidence that he'll be able to get the better of his head-to-head matchup with Tristan Thompson.
More News
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Swats season-high six shots in win•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Turns in second straight double-double in Monday's win•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Timely double-double in Saturday's win•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Slump continues Thursday•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Records impressive double-double Sunday•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Struggles Sunday vs. Raptors•
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
-
Fantasy hoops season in review
With the season coming to a close, Chris Towers looks back on 2016-17, and gives a sneak peek...
-
Week 24 Top 150 rankings
With the final week of the season upon us, the Timberwolves could be the key to your championship...
-
Waiver Wire: Home-stretch hits
With the season winding down, teams are turning over the reins to the young guys, Chris Towers...
-
Week 23 Top 150 rankings
With a balanced schedule on the way for Fantasy championship week, Chris Towers looks at some...
-
Waiver Wire: Late bloomers
The Kings are still losing games, but at least the young guys are showing signs of promise,...
-
Week 22 Top 150 rankings
With Dwyane Wade and Eric Bledsoe on the shelf, Fantasy owners are left scrambling at the worst...