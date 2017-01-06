Turner scored 25 points (9-15 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 5-5 FT) and added 15 rebounds, five blocks and one steal in 32 minutes during Thursday's 121-109 win over the Nets.

Turner is having a strong sophomore campaign, and it is picking up steam. He leads the league in blocks over the past month, and is averaging 17.9 points and 7.9 rebounds during that period. It is also his second 20-point double-double in three games. Turner is an every night fantasy starter, and his value is rising.