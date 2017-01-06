Pacers' Myles Turner: Goes off on Nets for 25 points, 15 rebounds, 5 blocks
Turner scored 25 points (9-15 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 5-5 FT) and added 15 rebounds, five blocks and one steal in 32 minutes during Thursday's 121-109 win over the Nets.
Turner is having a strong sophomore campaign, and it is picking up steam. He leads the league in blocks over the past month, and is averaging 17.9 points and 7.9 rebounds during that period. It is also his second 20-point double-double in three games. Turner is an every night fantasy starter, and his value is rising.
More News
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Double-double in Sunday's win•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Puts up 15 points, four blocks in win•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Posts 20 points, five blocks in win•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Scores 26 points in loss•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Blocks five in loss•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Hits four three-pointers against Charlotte•