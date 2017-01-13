Turner posted nine points (4-13 FG, 1-1 3Pt), six rebounds and one block across 21 minutes in a 140-112 loss to the Nuggets on Thursday in a Global Games series contest in London.

Turner ran into foul trouble early on, and with the Pacers trailing by 30 points entering the fourth quarter, there was little reason for coach Nate McMillan to turn to the second-year center. The nine-point outing broke a streak of 17 straight double-digit scoring performances for Turner, who averaged 17.4 points during that span and supplemented it with 7.8 boards, 2.6 blocks and 1.1 three-pointers. A return to the United States should be all he needs to get comfortable again when the Pacers take on the Pelicans at home Monday.