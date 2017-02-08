Turner (illness) isn't listed on the Pacers' injury report heading into Wednesday's game against the Cavaliers.

Turner was able to overcome a case of bronchitis and log 36 minutes in Monday's win over the Thunder, but struggled throughout the evening, providing 10 points (3-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-7 FT), five rebounds, four blocks, two assists and two steals. Now that he's had a couple of days to recover further from the illness, Turner is a stronger bet to bounce back from that performance and put an end to what's been a slow start to February. Over four games on the month, Turner is averaging 11.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.3 blocks, 1.8 assists and 1.3 steals in 31.8 minutes per contest while shooting a porous 39 percent from the field.