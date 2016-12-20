Turner registered 20 points (8-13 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-5 FT), eight rebounds, five blocks and one assist across 33 minutes in a 107-105 win over the Wizards on Monday.

Turner fouled out with less than two minutes left in the fourth quarter, but made a big impact during his time on the court, particularly as a shot blocker. It's already his seventh game with four or more blocks on the season, with three coming in the last five contests. His 2.4 blocks per game on the campaign places him third in the league among qualifiers.