Turner finished with 22 points (8-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 6-6 FT) with 10 rebounds and two blocked shots over 28 minutes in Monday's 109-103 loss against the Knicks.

Turner has been hot in the month of January, posting five double-doubles. He did not have any double-doubles in November or December after starting out with two in three outings in October. Turner continues to be productive for fantasy owners in the field goal percentage and blocks categories.