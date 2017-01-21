Pacers' Myles Turner: Productive across board in loss
Turner finished with 15 points (6-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT) to go along with four rebounds, three steals, two assists and two blocked shots over 33 minutes in Friday's 108-96 loss at L.A. Lakers.
Turner is having his most productive month of the season, averaging 17.0 points, 8.8 rebounds and 2.0 blocked shots in eight games in January. He has emerged as a solid fantasy option in most formats. Turner is especially useful in rotisserie leagues for help in the field goal percentage and blocks categories.
