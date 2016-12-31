Turner submitted 15 points (5-10 FG, 5-6 FT), four blocks and three rebounds across 29 minutes in a 111-101 win over the Bulls on Friday.

After posting double-doubles in the first two games of the season, Turner has reached that benchmark only twice in the Pacers' subsequent 31 contests. Even so, Turner hasn't been a zero in the rebound column, and has been a reliable scorer throughout December while remaining one of the league's elite shot blockers. He's averaging 15.4 points, 7.0 boards and 2.8 blocks over the Pacers' last five games while delivering strong percentages from the field and free-throw line, making the 20-year-old a premium fantasy asset already his young career.