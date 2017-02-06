Turner did not participate in shootaround and is questionable for Monday's game against the Thunder with an illness, Nate Taylor of the Indianapolis Star reports.

The Pacers are already without Thaddeus Young (wrist), so losing Myles Turner would be a huge blow to Indiana's frontcourt. There is no word on the seriousness of the illness yet, but the fact that Turner wasn't even present at shootaround is surely not encouraging. Turner will likely be a game-time decision Monday, and if he is unable to give it a go, Al Jefferson would likely get the start at center while Kevin Seraphin, who hasn't seen the court in six games, may also have to contribute some minutes in the frontcourt Monday. The Pacers may also elect to use smaller lineups if they are without Turner, potentially moving Lavoy Allen to the center position as well.