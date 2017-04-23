Turner tallied 20 points (8-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-6 FT), nine rebounds, and one steal in 33 minutes during Sunday's 106-102 Game 4 loss versus the Cavaliers.

Turner bounced back following subpar offensive performances in the last two games, but it wasn't enough to help the Pacers extend the series. The sophomore big man struggled from the field in the first round, connecting on just 43.2 percent of his attempts. However, Turner still improved his numbers in essentially every category (minus turnovers) during 2016-17 and figures to build on that heading into year three.