Turner finished with 23 points (10-14 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, two blocks and a steal in 35 minutes Thursday during a 109-103 win over Minnesota.

In a battle between two of the league's brightest center prospects, Myles Turner more than held his own against the more heralded Karl-Anthony Towns. Turner is a bouncy athlete, and has excellent lateral mobility for a big man his size. He's also a tenacious rebounder on both ends and has extended his shooting range past the 10-14 foot distance recently. Turner is averaging 17.6 points on 54.7/50.0/84.2 splits in January.