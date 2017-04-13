Turner scored 18 points (7-14 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT) to go along with eight rebounds, six blocked shots and one assist across 33 minutes in Wednesday's 104-86 win over the Hawks.

Turner dominated inside with Dwight Howard (rest) sitting along with the rest of the Hawks starters, as he posted a season-high six blocks on the night along with eight boards. While he snapped his two-game streak of double-doubles, Turner is finally coming on strong again after a string of mediocre games in late March and early April. He'll look to continue his fine play against Cleveland in the first round of the playoffs.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories