Turner scored 18 points (7-14 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT) to go along with eight rebounds, six blocked shots and one assist across 33 minutes in Wednesday's 104-86 win over the Hawks.

Turner dominated inside with Dwight Howard (rest) sitting along with the rest of the Hawks starters, as he posted a season-high six blocks on the night along with eight boards. While he snapped his two-game streak of double-doubles, Turner is finally coming on strong again after a string of mediocre games in late March and early April. He'll look to continue his fine play against Cleveland in the first round of the playoffs.