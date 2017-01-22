Turner totaled 13 points (5-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and a steal over 33 minutes in Saturday's 109-100 loss to the Jazz.

Turner has followed up a sub-par nine-point effort on Jan. 12 versus the Nuggets with four straight double-digit scoring efforts. The second-year big man is enjoying his best month of the season on the boards, with four double-digit rebounding games and an average of 8.7 rebounds over nine January contests.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola