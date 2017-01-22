Turner totaled 13 points (5-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and a steal over 33 minutes in Saturday's 109-100 loss to the Jazz.

Turner has followed up a sub-par nine-point effort on Jan. 12 versus the Nuggets with four straight double-digit scoring efforts. The second-year big man is enjoying his best month of the season on the boards, with four double-digit rebounding games and an average of 8.7 rebounds over nine January contests.