Turner (illness) will start at center for Monday's tilt with the Thunder, Nate Taylor of the Indianapolis Star reports.

Despite being held out of the team's shootaround Monday morning because of an illness, Turner was able to make a quick recovery and is now slated to take on his usual spot in the starting lineup at center. Turner has struggled so far in February and over three games, has averaged just 11.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.7 blocks across 30.0 minutes. To go along with that, he's slated to go up against Steven Adams of the Thunder, so Turner faces yet another tough matchup Monday.