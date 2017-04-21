Pacers' Paul George: Delivers huge 36-15-9 line in Game 3 loss
George registered 36 points (10-28 FG, 5-15 3Pt, 11-11 FT), 15 rebounds, nine assists and one steal across 45 minutes in a 119-114 loss to the Cavaliers on Thursday in Game 3 of the series.
George tore the leaky Cavs defense to shreds in the first half, amassing 23 points, nine boards and five assists to propel the Pacers to 25-point lead entering the break. Unfortunately, the All-Star forward couldn't keep it going in the second half, and with George failing to find his shot and LeBron James taking the game over, the Cavaliers were able to claim the biggest second-half comeback win in NBA postseason history. With the Pacers facing a 3-0 deficit in the series, George will likely do everything in his power to avoid a sweep in Sunday's Game 4, so expect him to take on another sky-high usage rate. He's averaged 32.3 points (on 43.3% shooting), 9.3 rebounds, 7.7 assists, 5.0 three-pointers and 1.0 steal in 42.7 minutes per game over the first three contests of the first round.
