Pacers' Paul George: Dominant performance at both ends of court Sunday

George scored 33 points (13-23 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT) while adding nine rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block in 37 minutes during Sunday's 120-101 win over the Rockets.

Not only did George record his fourth straight game with 30 or more points, he almost completely shut down James Harden on the defensive end, holding the Houston superstar to 15 points on 3-for-17 shooting and harassing him into committing five fouls and eight turnovers. With George healthy again and in top form, the Pacers are now 9-4 in January and are quickly climbing the standings in the Eastern Conference.