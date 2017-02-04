Pacers' Paul George: Drops 24 points, 11 rebounds Friday vs. Nets

George supplied 24 points (9-22 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists, three blocks, and two steals across 37 minutes during Friday's 106-97 victory over the Nets.

George followed up one of his worst performances of the year Wednesday against the Magic where he shot 3-for-14 from the field by hammering the Nets with a 24-point 11-rebound double-double. He was a monster on the defensive side of the ball as well, recording at least two blocks and two steals in a single game for the first time all year. George also hasn't seen less than 33 minutes in a game since Jan. 21 against the Jazz where he saw 29 minutes and fouled out. All-in-all, George continues showing us why he's an All-Star, and should be owned in all fantasy formats.