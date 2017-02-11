Pacers' Paul George: Drops 31 points in loss

George posted 31 points (12-23 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 5-7 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one block across 36 minutes during a 112-107 loss to the Wizards on Friday.

George's 31 points were a game high in the loss as no other Indiana starter managed to score more than 13 points. It was the 10th time this season that he's scored at least 30 points in a game, and he has now made at least one three-pointer in 22 consecutive games. With averages of 22.7 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game, George's numbers are down slightly from last year, but he is still having a great season.