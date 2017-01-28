Pacers' Paul George: Drops 33 points Friday vs. Kings

George provided 33 points (8-18 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 16-17 FT), four rebounds, three assists, and two steals across 45 minutes during Friday's 115-111 overtime victory over the Kings.

George saw a season-high 45 minutes and made a season-high 16 shots from the charity stripe. He continues to be a huge part of the Pacers' success, coming into Friday's contest averaging 22.9 points on 47 percent shooting, 4.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 1.5 steals across 34.0 minutes per game in the month of January. His next chance to keep up his performance comes Sunday against a fast-paced Rockets team.