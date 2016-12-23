Pacers' Paul George: Expects to play Monday despite ankle sprain

George, who rolled his ankle in Thursday's loss to the Celtics, is expected to be available Monday against the Bulls, Nate Taylor of the Indianapolis Star reports.

George didn't end up exiting the game Thursday with the injury and finished with 19 points (5-16 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 9-10 FT), eight rebounds, five assists and two steals in 41 minutes. It appears he was under no limitations during Friday's practice session as a resulted of the ankle sprain, so with two more full days off to rest up, he's at seemingly no risk of missing time.