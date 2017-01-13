Pacers' Paul George: Held to season-low 10 points in blowout loss

George contributed 10 points (2-12 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, four steals and three assists across 31 minutes in a 140-112 loss to the Nuggets on Thursday.

The Pacers often go as George goes, so it's not too surprising that they were shellacked in a game in which he tied his season low with only 10 points. Fellow starters Thaddeus Young and Myles Turner had ugly shooting outings, while point guard Jeff Teague committed six turnovers, so George certainly wasn't alone in his poor performance in the London showcase game. Perhaps a return stateside for Monday's game against the Pelicans will be all George needs to get going again.