Pacers' Paul George: Hits 30 points for second game in a row

George supplied 32 points (10-20 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 9-9 FT), four rebounds, two steals and one assist across 37 minutes in a 111-101 win over the Bulls on Friday.

George turned in his second straight 30-point game on the strength of his flawless mark from the free-throw line, an area where he's vaulted into the elite ranks this season. He's now up to 92.8 percent at the charity stripe on the season, propelling his up to second in the league behind only two-time MVP Stephen Curry. That extreme efficiency to go with the immense counting stats he provides has allowed George to justify his draft day cost even with his counting stats down a bit across the board.