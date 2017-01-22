Pacers' Paul George: Posts 19 points but fouls out in Saturday loss
George posted 19 points (8-16 FG, 3-5 3Pt), four rebounds and two assists over 29 minutes in Saturday's 109-100 loss to the Jazz.
The All-Star forward ultimately fell victim to the whistle Saturday, but enjoyed yet another stellar shooting night before exiting. George boasts an overall 52.2 percent success rate (24-for-46) over the last three games, and has shot 47.0 percent from behind the arc during that span as well.
More News
-
Pacers' Paul George: Held to season-low 10 points in blowout loss•
-
Pacers' Paul George: Scores game-high 32 in Tuesday's win•
-
Pacers' Paul George: Scores 19 in Sunday's win•
-
Pacers' Paul George: Hits 30 points for second game in a row•
-
Pacers' Paul George: Puts up 34 points versus Wizards•
-
Pacers' Paul George: Expects to play Monday despite ankle sprain•