Pacers' Paul George: Posts 32 in playoff-clinching win

George recorded 32 points (12-21 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists and one steal across 40 minutes in Wednesday's 104-86 win over the Hawks.

The Pacers faced a motley crew of Atlanta reserves on Wednesday and George took full advantage of the talent gap, recording his 10th double-double of the season. George was absolutely lights out from downtown with five treys on 10 attempts as the Pacers sealed the seventh seed and a first-round meeting with Cleveland. While facing last year's champs will be no easy task, George is catching fire at the right time as he's averaged a ridiculous 30.5 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.9 assists over the last 10 games. He's definitely a small forward to target in DFS playoff contests as the Cavs have been struggling defensively.