Pacers' Paul George: Puts up 32 points in Game 2 loss
George scored 32 points (10-20 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 8-9 FT) with eight rebounds, seven assists and one steal across 42 minutes in a 117-111 Game 2 loss to the Cavs on Monday.
George continued his high level of play in the post-season by once again leading the Pacers in scoring. Even more impressive was that he also led the team in rebounds and assists. If Indiana wants to make this a long series they'll need more players besides George to step up. Whether that happens or not, DFS players should feel safe deploying George and reaping the rewards of his versatile game.
