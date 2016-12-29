Pacers' Paul George: Puts up 34 points versus Wizards

George finished with 34 points (10-20 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 8-8 FT), four assists, three rebounds and one steal across 37 minutes during Wednesday's 111-105 loss to the Wizards.

George broke out of his mini shooting slump and posted his third 30-point performance of the season Wednesday night. However, his big night wasn't enough, as the Pacers lost their fourth consecutive game. George is back looking like the player he was before his gruesome injury and is once again the main scorer for Indiana. His assists (3.4 per game) are down a bit, but his field-goal percentage is at its highest since his rookie season.