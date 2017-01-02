Pacers' Paul George: Scores 19 in Sunday's win

George scored 19 points (5-13 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 6-7 FT) while adding five rebounds and three assists in 31 minutes during Sunday's 117-104 win over the Magic.

The scoring output was a little disappointing after he poured in 66 points over his previous two games, but George took a back seat to Myles Turner in this one. His overall numbers are down slightly from last season, and the decline is most noticeable at the charity stripe. Despite a career-high 92.4 free throw percentage, George is attempting nearly two fewer free throws a game than he did in 2015-16. If he begins attacking the rim more often in the second half, his scoring average could surge.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola