Pacers' Paul George: Scores 19 in Sunday's win

George scored 19 points (5-13 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 6-7 FT) while adding five rebounds and three assists in 31 minutes during Sunday's 117-104 win over the Magic.

The scoring output was a little disappointing after he poured in 66 points over his previous two games, but George took a back seat to Myles Turner in this one. His overall numbers are down slightly from last season, and the decline is most noticeable at the charity stripe. Despite a career-high 92.4 free throw percentage, George is attempting nearly two fewer free throws a game than he did in 2015-16. If he begins attacking the rim more often in the second half, his scoring average could surge.