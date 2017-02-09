Pacers' Paul George: Scores 22 in loss to Cavs

George posted 22 points (9-19 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), eight rebounds, six assists, two steals and one block across 38 minutes in a 132-117 loss to the Cavs on Wednesday.

Despite the loss, George recorded his best overall performance through the Pacers' first five games in February. The all-star swingman has struggled from the field thus far the in the month, shooting just 40 percent from the field and 26.9 percent from three.

