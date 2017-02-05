Pacers' Paul George: Scores game-high 21 in Saturday's win
George scored 21 points (9-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 0-1 FT) while adding four assists, three rebounds and a steal in 32 minutes during Saturday's 105-84 win over the Pistons.
He's bounced back nicely after a quiet effort in Orlando to begin the month of February, scoring 20 or more in back-to-back games. George also extended his streak of games with at least one three-pointer to 19, and while his overall numbers are down slightly from last season's career-best performance, his ability to make an impact in multiple categories still makes him an elite fantasy asset.
