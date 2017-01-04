Pacers' Paul George: Scores game-high 32 in Tuesday's win
George scored 32 points (10-17 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 10-10 FT) while adding six rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 36 minutes during Tuesday's 121-116 win over the Pistons.
It's the third time in the last four games George has popped for 30 or more points. His overall numbers remain down slightly from last season, but he's on pace for career highs in field goal percentage and free throw percentage, giving him a solid basis for a big second half if his usage continues trending up.
