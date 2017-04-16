Pacers' Paul George: Scores team-high 29 in Game 1 loss
George scored 29 points (9-19 FG, 6-8 3Pt, 5-7 FT) while adding seven assists, five rebounds and a steal in 41 minutes during Saturday's 109-108 Game 1 loss to the Cavaliers.
His three-pointer with 40 seconds left brought the Pacers to within a point and he then locked down LeBron James at the other end on the Cavs' final possession, but Cleveland double-teamed George with the game on the line and made sure he couldn't complete the upset. Given the Cavs' defensive issues down the stretch in the regular season, however, Saturday's performance could well be the tip of the iceberg for George's playoff production in the first-round matchup.
More News
-
Pacers' Paul George: Posts 32 in playoff-clinching win•
-
Pacers' Paul George: Erupts for game-high 37 in Saturday's win•
-
Pacers' Paul George: Second straight double-double Thursday•
-
Pacers' Paul George: Explodes for game-high 35 in Tuesday's win•
-
Pacers' Paul George: Scores 43 points, barely misses triple-double•
-
Pacers' Paul George: Turns in 28 points, nine boards Friday•
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
-
Fantasy hoops season in review
With the season coming to a close, Chris Towers looks back on 2016-17, and gives a sneak peek...
-
Week 24 Top 150 rankings
With the final week of the season upon us, the Timberwolves could be the key to your championship...
-
Waiver Wire: Home-stretch hits
With the season winding down, teams are turning over the reins to the young guys, Chris Towers...
-
Week 23 Top 150 rankings
With a balanced schedule on the way for Fantasy championship week, Chris Towers looks at some...
-
Waiver Wire: Late bloomers
The Kings are still losing games, but at least the young guys are showing signs of promise,...
-
Week 22 Top 150 rankings
With Dwyane Wade and Eric Bledsoe on the shelf, Fantasy owners are left scrambling at the worst...