Pacers' Paul George: Scores team-high 29 in Game 1 loss

George scored 29 points (9-19 FG, 6-8 3Pt, 5-7 FT) while adding seven assists, five rebounds and a steal in 41 minutes during Saturday's 109-108 Game 1 loss to the Cavaliers.

His three-pointer with 40 seconds left brought the Pacers to within a point and he then locked down LeBron James at the other end on the Cavs' final possession, but Cleveland double-teamed George with the game on the line and made sure he couldn't complete the upset. Given the Cavs' defensive issues down the stretch in the regular season, however, Saturday's performance could well be the tip of the iceberg for George's playoff production in the first-round matchup.