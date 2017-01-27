Pacers' Paul George: Takes down Minnesota with 32 points

George posted 32 points (12-22 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five assists, four rebounds and a steal in 36 minutes Thursday during a 109-103 win over the Timberwolves.

George was sharp Thursday after getting news of his fourth All-Star selection. His silky mid-range game was lethal, and he created space well with his off-hand, jamming a buffer between him and his defender. When Minnesota's rim-protecting big man came up to contest George, he slithered past the defense for easy layups. When George is at his best, he's one of the most cerebral superstars in the league. The sixth-year forward out of Fresno State is averaging 22.9 points on impressive 47.0/44.1/91.2 splits in January.