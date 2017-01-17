Pacers' Rakeem Christmas: Assigned to D-League
Christmas has been assigned to the D-League, Nate Taylor of the Indy Star reports.
Christmas has appeared in only three games for the Pacers on the season in what's shaping up to be a second straight developmental year for the 2015 second-round pick. In five games for the Fort Wayne Made Ants, Christmas is averaging 13.0 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game.
