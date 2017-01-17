Christmas has been assigned to the D-League, Nate Taylor of the Indy Star reports.

Christmas has appeared in only three games for the Pacers on the season in what's shaping up to be a second straight developmental year for the 2015 second-round pick. In five games for the Fort Wayne Made Ants, Christmas is averaging 13.0 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola