Pacers' Rakeem Christmas: Asssigned to D-League
Christmas was assigned to the D-League's Fort Wayne Mad Ants on Sunday.
Christmas has played just seven minutes in three games with the Pacers since Jan. 29, so he'll have an opportunity to see game action with Fort Wayne.
