Pacers' Rakeem Christmas: Available Saturday vs. Pistons
Christmas (groin) is available for Saturday's tilt against the Pistons.
Christmas has only appeared in four games this season, so his availability likely won't have much impact on the Pacers on Saturday. That being said, with Thaddeus Young (wirst) out, Christmas has a greater possibility of seeing time on the court than usual.
