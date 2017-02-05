Christmas (groin) is available for Saturday's tilt against the Pistons.

Christmas has only appeared in four games this season, so his availability likely won't have much impact on the Pacers on Saturday. That being said, with Thaddeus Young (wirst) out, Christmas has a greater possibility of seeing time on the court than usual.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola