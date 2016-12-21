Pacers' Rakeem Christmas: Back from D-League
Christmas was recalled from the D-League's Fort Wayne Mad Ants on Wednesday.
Christmas returns to the Pacers to provide frontcourt depth, but he's unlikely to be more than an end-of-the-bench player in the NBA this season. In his most recent appearance for the Mad Ants on Tuesday, Christmas put up 13 points (6-13 FG) and 10 rebounds.
